公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二

AK Steel posts first-quarter loss

April 24 AK Steel Holding Corp posted a net loss on Tuesday for the first quarter, as a drop in shipment volumes offset higher steel prices.

Net loss for the period was $11.8 million, or 11 cents per share, versus a profit of $8.7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

