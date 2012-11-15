New Issue - AK Steel sells $350 mln in notes

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 AK Steel Corp on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by AK Holding. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AK STEEL AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 792 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.