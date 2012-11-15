版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 03:22 BJT

New Issue - AK Steel sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 15 AK Steel Corp on Wednesday sold
$350 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The issue is guaranteed by AK Holding. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup,
Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AK STEEL

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 8.75 PCT    MATURITY    12/01/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 8.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 792 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐