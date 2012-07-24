UPDATE 1-AK Steel posts loss after big tax charge

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto
July 24 AK Steel Holding Corp posted a steep second-quarter loss on Tuesday as the company took a charge for its U.S. taxes.
The net loss was $724.2 million, or $6.55 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $33.1 million, or 30 cents per share.
Excluding a one-time noncash charge of $736.0 million for a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, earnings per share were 10 cents.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales for the quarter were $1.54 billion, down 14 percent, as both shipments and selling prices weakened.
The company said it had not issued a profit forecast because of the economic uncertainty, but that it expected to do so later in the quarter.
Shares of AK Steel, which at Monday's close were down nearly 40 percent so far this year, rose 1.6 percent in premarket trading to $5.08.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.