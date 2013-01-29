AK Steel loss widens on lower prices

Jan 29 AK Steel Holding Corp reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as prices for its products fell due to weak demand in a sluggish global economy.

Net loss widened to $230.4 million, or $1.89 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $193.9 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.42 billion.