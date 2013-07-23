UPDATE 1-AK Steel sees Ohio blast furnace outage hurting third qtr

* Second-quarter loss/share $0.30 vs loss $6.55/share year
earlier
* Net sales fall 9 percent
* Expects uninsured losses of $12-$17 mln in second half
* Shares fall 3 percent before the bell
July 23 AK Steel Holding Corp said it
expects to incur additional expenses in the third quarter
related to an unplanned outage at its Middletown blast furnace
in Ohio.
The steelmaker forecast total uninsured losses between $12
million and $17 million for the second half of the year.
The timing and amount of any insurance recovery could not be
accurately predicted at present and could occur after the third
quarter, AK Steel said on Tuesday as it reported its
second-quarter results.
The West Chester, Ohio-based company said last month that
its shipments and financial results would be hurt in the second
and the next quarters due to an outage at the Middletown blast
furnace. It had to take the furnace offline after a mechanical
failure in the charging apparatus.
AK Steel makes flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical
steels and tubular products, mainly for automotive,
infrastructure and manufacturing, construction and electrical
power generation markets.
The company had said it would use its Butler electric arc
furnace in Pennsylvania and its Ashland blast furnace in
Kentucky until the Middletown furnace was repaired.
The company's net loss narrowed to $40.4 million, or 30
cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $724.2 million,
or $6.55 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter results included expenses of about $6.2
million, or 5 cents per share on a pre-tax basis, related to the
outage.
Net sales fell 9 percent to $1.40 billion.
Shipments fell 1 percent to 1,323,700 tons due to the blast
furnace outage and lower deliveries to the carbon spot and
electrical steel markets.
Average selling price fell 8 percent to $1,061 per ton in
the quarter due to lower spot market prices for carbon steel
products, reduced raw material surcharges and lower selling
prices for electrical steel products globally.
The global steel market has excess capacity of around 334
million tonnes. That glut is pressuring steel prices with global
demand only forecast to grow by 2.9 percent this year, and by a
similarly slow 3.2 percent in 2014, based on estimates by the
World Steel Association.
AK Steel shares were down about 1 percent at $3.41 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.