AK Steel's loss narrows as shipments rise

July 29 U.S. steelmaker AK Steel Holding Corp reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by higher shipments.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $17.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $40.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $1.53 billion. Shipments rose 5.6 percent to 1.4 million tons. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)