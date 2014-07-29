UPDATE 1-AK Steel posts surprise adjusted profit as shipments rise

(Compares with estimates, adds share move and details about results)

July 29 AK Steel Holding Corp reported a surprise adjusted profit for the second quarter as shipments rose.

The U.S.-based steelmaker's shares were up 2.6 percent in premarket trading.

Shipments rose 5.6 percent to 1.4 million tons in the quarter ended June 30.

Average selling price rose 3.2 percent to $1,095 per ton, helped by higher spot market prices for carbon steel products.

Steel prices in North America ST-CRUNAM-IDX are near two-year highs, helped by firm U.S. economic growth.

The company makes flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products, mainly for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, construction and electrical power generation markets.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $17.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $40.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 2 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $1.53 billion.

The company's shares, which have risen more than 140 percent in the last 12 months, closed at $8.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)