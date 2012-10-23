AK Steel CEO shows interest in mills for sale in Brazil, U.S.

NEW YORK Oct 23 AK Steel Holding Corp
might be interested in the two steel mills in Brazil and the
United States that Germany's ThyssenKrupp has put up
for sale, the U.S. company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"Everybody is interested under the right circumstances; we
could certainly have an interest as well," CEO James Wainscott
said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.
Several global steel companies have made first round bids
for the ThyssenKrupp assets, but Ohio-based AK Steel was not
among those bidders, a source close to the sale process in
Germany told Reuters last month.
ThyssenKrupp said in May it was considering all options for
the loss-making mills, which have a book value of 7 billion
euros ($9 billion) combined.
During Tuesday's call, Wainscott was asked for his view of
the markets in light of ThyssenKrupp selling the slab-finishing
mill in Brazil and its plant in Alabama.
"I would just acknowledge that there will be a lot of
challenges to work through. But...there are interesting assets.
Candidly, there are assets that are an awful lot like (the
plant) we built at Rockport (Indiana) some 15 years ago and
there are assets that are of interest to a lot of folks,
including AK Steel," Wainscott said.
Wainscott did not indicate whether AK Steel had made a bid
or was considering one and a spokesman for the company was not
immediately available for comment.