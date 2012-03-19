版本:
New Issue- AK Steel Corp sells $300 mln notes

March 19 AK Steel Corp on Monday sold
$300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AK STEEL CORPORATION 	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 8.375 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 8.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 601 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

