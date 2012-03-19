New Issue- AK Steel Corp sells $300 mln notes

March 19 AK Steel Corp on Monday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AK STEEL CORPORATION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 8.375 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 8.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 601 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS