How PPG lost its $29.5 bln bet on Dulux paint

* PPG's first offer made two weeks before Dutch vote
* Bid for Dulux paint maker caused political backlash
* Heated exchanges conducted in the public eye
By Pamela Barbaglia and Toby Sterling
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S.
paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew
from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss
Ton Buechner for lunch.
There, the 59-year-old American ambushed Buechner with a
takeover plan and price tag that his company had been working on
for months, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.
Rather than spark a discussion, McGarry's bold move at their
March 2 meeting triggered a hard-nosed response.
"He was brutal in his approach and Akzo decided to respond
in the same aggressive way," said the source.
The offer was rebuffed on March 9. Akzo said the proposal
was "not in the interests of its employees" and the firm would
pursue different plans to sell its specialty chemicals business.
After two more offers were rejected, the Pittsburgh-based
firm on Thursday dropped its bid, whose value had risen to 26.3
billion euro ($29.48 billion).
The nature of the lunchtime meeting has not previously been
reported, but other elements of PPG's pursuit emerged in news
briefings and a May court hearing, exposing details of the
takeover bid that would normally stay behind closed doors.
"The fact that it went public made the process difficult
from the beginning," Bryan Iams, PPG'S vice president for
corporate and government affairs, told Reuters in an emailed
response to questions.
Akzo's spokesman Leslie McGibbon confirmed two face-to-face
meetings took place, including the lunchtime appointment.
What PPG'S McGarry got wrong was the timing and the
difficulty of pulling off such a deal in the Netherlands, where
supervisory boards hold great sway and most companies including
Akzo are protected by "poison pill" defences.
McGarry's message was delivered a fortnight before a Dutch
general election on March 15, which included strong nationalist
themes.
PPG's swoop on Akzo caused fury among the Dutch political
establishment who turned its takeover plan into a political
football to be used in the election debate.
McGarry, however, was determined to fight on for a deal that
would give his firm access to some of the most popular paint
brands in the world, such as Dulux.
"I don't think the political commentary changes the fact
that there was a compelling strategic logic for the two
companies to come together," said PPG's Iams.
Usually, takeover bids are followed by weeks of secretive
negotiations as companies haggle over price and deal structure,
and go on charm offensives with investors and regulators.
But for PPG, the three-month attempt at courtship brought
snubs, lawsuits and barely any negotiation time with their
counterparts at Akzo. Its second bid on March 20, worth 90 euros
per share, was rejected within 48 hours.
"What was missing from the very start was dialogue," said
the source.
Akzo took the position that if it engaged in talks, it would
quickly become impossible to decline PPG's offer, which was
financially attractive for shareholders but which it said was
not in the best interests of other stakeholders.
"FACT OFFENSIVE"
PPG's main counterpart in merger and acquisition (M&A) talks
was Elliott Advisors, which along with other major investors
openly urged Akzo to engage in negotiations and tried but failed
to oust Akzo Chairman Antony Burgmans in court.
McGarry wrote an open letter to Akzo shareholders and
visited the Netherlands twice to promote his plan, but met with
little success. The PPG CEO said on March 23 that his visits
were "not so much a charm offensive as a fact offensive."
Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp proposed a law
giving any Dutch company targeted by a foreign firm the
unrestricted right to refuse for one year.
PPG was turned away from meeting top politicians.
After the March 2 lunch, the second and last time PPG's
McGarry met Akzo CEO Buechner was on May 6. McGarry, based in
Pennsylvania, had been given barely 24 hours notice to get to
Rotterdam in time. Akzo's chairman would also be there.
McGarry flew by private jet from the United States to make
the 3 p.m. appointment, only to be told that Akzo's two top
executives did not have any power to negotiate and were only
there to hear any further elaboration on PPG's latest offer.
The meeting, which lasted 90 minutes, proved fruitless,
despite an offer to Burgmans of a seat on the board of the
merged company. Details of the dash to Rotterdam and the nature
of that discussion emerged in a May 22 court hearing.
Akzo rejected PPG's third bid on May 8.
During the May hearing, Akzo's lawyer Jan de Bie Leuveling
Tjeenk said McGarry "shouldn't squawk" about the wasted trip.
"He's the one who said he was willing to meet any time,
anywhere," the lawyer said.
After a Dutch court ruled that Akzo's board was under no
obligation to engage in talks, the American firm's prospects
dimmed.
If PPG were to pursue a hostile offer by a June 1 filing
deadline, Akzo's board still had one trump card: its poison pill
defence that would give Burgmans and three other members of the
supervisory board the power to make binding recommendations to
the company's managing board.
Even a successful hostile bid could leave PPG powerless to
control the merged firm.
In a last-ditch attempt, McGarry wrote to Burgmans on
Monday. "Although you declined to have my requested five-minute
call, you indicated you would be open to receiving our views in
writing. As a result, I am providing you with this letter,"
McGarry wrote.
The letter went on to say PPG would even consider raising
its bid again and sweetening other terms.
Akzo said it received the letter but added that it didn't
have time to respond. With the June 1 deadline upon them, PPG
was left with little choice but to walk away.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Editing by Edmund Blair)