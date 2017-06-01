REFILE-UPDATE 3-PPG walks away from battle to buy Akzo Nobel

(Fixes spelling of Allen & Overy in final paragraph)
* PPG ditches offer after three-month pursuit
* Akzo must now deliver on promises
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker
PPG Industries has dropped its attempt to buy Dutch
rival Akzo Nobel in a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5
billion) deal, stung by repeated rejections from the company,
legal defeats and hostility from Dutch politicians.
Although it has retained its independence, Akzo must make
good on promises it made to appease shareholders unhappy after
it refused to enter talks with Pittsburgh-based PPG.
Once PPG's interest became known in March, Akzo set higher
performance targets, promised 1.6 billion euros in extra
dividends and unveiled plans to sell or float a chemicals
subsidiary, which represents a third of company sales and
profits.
Akzo Nobel shares traded down 0.2 percent at 74.34 euros at
1310 GMT -- far below the figure of around 95 euros per share
that PPG's final cash and share proposal in April represented.
PPG called off its pursuit on Thursday after almost three
months.
"We believe it is in the best interests of PPG and its
shareholders to withdraw our proposal to AkzoNobel at this
time," PPG CEO Michael McGarry said in a statement.
PPG may not approach Akzo again during a six month
cooling-off period.
In arguing against a PPG takeover, Akzo said it would be
bad for employees, that the companies' cultures did not mesh,
and that a deal would face antitrust risks.
The timing did not help PPG, coming a week before national
elections on March 15. With concerns over the impact on Dutch
jobs, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp branded a takeover as
"not in the national interest."
NEED FOR GROWTH
Akzo CEO Ton Buechner said on Thursday he believes the
company's new strategy will lead to a "step change in growth and
long-term value creation for our shareholders and all other
stakeholders."
He said the company was committed to "an open and
constructive dialogue with our shareholders and all other
stakeholders."
That follows a court ruling on Monday in which a judge
ordered the company to communicate better with its shareholders,
without specifying how.
A group of institutional shareholders representing about 18
percent of the company's investor base and led by hedge fund
Elliott Advisors lost a bid at the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
on Monday to force Akzo's boards to engage in talks with PPG.
Elliott declined comment on Thursday.
Henderson Global, which holds a 0.77 percent stake in Akzo
and had urged the company to engage in talks, said the result
was "sadly all too predictable."
"The small gene pool continues to do its worst on Dutch
supervisory boards," said John Bennett, head of European
equities. "The Dutch discount is here to stay".
Investors often say that Dutch companies appear cheap, but
that they trade at a discount to peers because many have poison
pill defences that lessen the possibility of a hostile takeover.
Michael Wegener, Managing Partner at Case Equity Partners,
who had invested around 6 percent of his fund in Akzo shares
after PPG's interest became known in March, said he is now
carefully considering next steps.
Akzo shares stood at 64.42 on March 8 before news of an
approach broke.
"The share price is holding up astonishingly well," said
Wegener.
DUTCH NATIONALISM
The PPG approach may lead to more overt government influence
over takeover battles.
CEO Buechner argued in interviews that Dutch multinationals
were part of the country's vital infrastructure, as they account
for a disproportionate amount of R&D spending.
Since then the cabinet has proposed a law that would give
listed Dutch companies a one-year period in which managers may
decline to engage in talks with a prospective foreign buyer,
with no need to justify themselves to shareholders.
A parliamentary commission was meeting later Thursday to
hear that plan and other ideas, including the creation of a
government panel with the power to block unwanted foreign
takeovers.
Akzo was advised by Lazard, HSBC, and law firm De Brauw,
among others. PPG was advised by Goldman Sachs and Allen &
Overy.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
