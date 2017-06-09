版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 14:44 BJT

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors increases stake in Akzo Nobel

AMSTERDAM, June 9 Elliott Advisors has increased its stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to at least 5 percent from 3.25 percent, according to a filing with the Dutch financial markets regulator AFM dated Wednesday.

A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to comment on the reason for the increase.

Under Dutch market rules, investors must report their holdings when they pass certain thresholds. Elliott could in theory own anywhere between 5 percent and 10 percent of Akzo's outstanding share capital. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐