Hedge fund Elliott Advisors increases stake in Akzo Nobel

AMSTERDAM, June 9 Elliott Advisors has increased
its stake in Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to at least 5 percent
from 3.25 percent, according to a filing with the Dutch
financial markets regulator AFM dated Wednesday.
A spokesman for the hedge fund declined to comment on the
reason for the increase.
Under Dutch market rules, investors must report their
holdings when they pass certain thresholds. Elliott could in
theory own anywhere between 5 percent and 10 percent of Akzo's
outstanding share capital.
