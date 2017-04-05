PPG says ready to address Akzo Nobel objections to offer

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 5 PPG Industries, the U.S. paints and coating makers that is trying to buy smaller Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, said on Wednesday it was ready to address various non-financial objections Akzo had raised about PPG's offer.
On Tuesday, Akzo repeated its opposition to PPG's 24.5 billion euro ($26.1 billion) offer, saying it would face antitrust difficulties and would be bad for employees. . A large number of Akzo shareholders have urged the management to enter discussions.
In a statement on Wednesday, PPG said it would address Akzo's concerns, including commitments to research and development, employment terms, location of divisional headquarters, community investment and sustainability targets.
"We once again invite AkzoNobel to meet with us ... We are prepared to address all of AkzoNobel's concerns in a collaborative and substantive manner," PPG Michael McGarry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.