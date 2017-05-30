UPDATE 1-Dutch reject PPG's request to extend Akzo Nobel offer deadline

(Adds PPG's statement)
By Greg Roumeliotis
May 30 U.S. coatings maker PPG Industries Inc
said on Tuesday that the Dutch Authority for the
Financial Markets (AFM) did not grant its request to extend a
June 1 deadline for making a tender offer for Dutch paint maker
Akzo Nobel NV.
The Dutch regulator did not comment on reasons for rejecting
the request.
AFM's decision ratchets up pressure on PPG to decide whether
to take its offer directly to Akzo shareholders by filing formal
tender offer papers with Dutch regulators by Thursday, or walk
away for at least six months.
Akzo has rejected three cash-and-stock offers from PPG since
March. It turned down PPG's latest offer of 26.3 billion euros
($28.8 billion) earlier this month.
PPG's board met on Tuesday to discuss its options, according
to sources, who asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
"PPG will continue to assess all of its options including
whether or not to file a preliminarily draft offer memorandum
with the AFM by no later than June 1," the company said in a
statement after Reuters reported on AFM's decision.
Akzo Nobel declined to comment.
Akzo has argued a PPG takeover would be bad for employees
and that the two companies' cultures do not mesh. It has also
said a deal faces antitrust hurdles, would be bad for the
environment, and that Akzo should remain under Dutch ownership.
PPG has countered that its offer represents more value for
Akzo shareholders than the company's standalone plan. It has
sought to provide assurances it can close the deal and that it
will uphold Akzo's commitments to communities in the
Netherlands.
A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo
investors, led by activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors, for an
extraordinary general meeting to remove Akzo Chairman Antony
Burgmans over his reluctance to engage in talks with PPG.
An unsolicited bid by PPG would be considered hostile by
Akzo, which has protective measures against hostile takeovers.
One of its ownership entities is a foundation that holds
sufficient voting power to block any deal.
Akzo has unveiled its own standalone plan, which calls for
operational improvements and cost savings, as well as exploring
a spin-off or sale of its specialty chemicals business.
Akzo's specialty chemicals business makes ingredients used
in industrial processes and products, including polymers, salt
and chloralkalines used for making everything from foodstuffs to
household products, paper, vehicles and constructing buildings.
