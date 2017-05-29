UPDATE 3-Akzo Nobel wins court case against dissident shareholders

(Adds PPG reaction)
By Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer
AMSTERDAM May 29 A Dutch court on Monday
rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to
take immediate action against the company over its rejection of
a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the
Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's
25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.
The decision ratchets up the pressure on PPG to decide
whether to file formal bidding papers for Akzo with Dutch
regulators by a June 1 deadline - or walk away for at least six
months.
PPG said in a statement after the ruling it was still
weighing whether to bid or not.
Presiding Judge Gijs Makkink said Akzo's board had been
within its rights to reject entering into talks with PPG.
However, he noted the management faced dissent from a large
group of shareholders which wanted it to engage in talks with
PPG. A group representing around 18 percent of its equity had
spoken out in support of the suit, launched by hedge fund
Elliott Advisors.
"This is a problem that cannot be ignored by Akzo Nobel,"
Makkink said, though he left it up to the company to decide what
steps it should take to mend the rift.
Elliott Advisors had asked the court to order an
extraordinary shareholders meeting to consider a motion to
dismiss Chairman Antony Burgmans over the company's decision to
reject a proposed takeover offer from PPG worth 25.3 billion
euros ($28.3 billion).
The judge rejected that, saying it amounted to an attempt to
force the board of directors to change their strategic
direction, which was not a right that shareholders have under
Dutch law.
Elliott said in a statement it was "surprised and
disappointed" by the ruling.
"Elliott is considering the implications of this judgment
for shareholder rights in the Netherlands and for its next steps
in relation to Akzo Nobel."
PPG REVIEWING RULING
Makkink's ruling leaves the door open for Elliott to pursue
a larger case for mismanagement by Akzo's boards, but in his
remarks he also noted he had seen no evidence the boards did
anything improper.
PPG, which has taken legal action with a different Dutch
court in seeking to extend the June 1 deadline for filing bid
papers, said it was "reviewing the Enterprise Chamber's ruling".
"PPG remains willing to meet with Akzo Nobel regarding a
potential combination of the two companies, but without
productive engagement (from Akzo's boards), PPG will assess and
decide whether or not to pursue an offer," it said.
Akzo Nobel spokesman Leslie McGibbon said the company was
"very pleased" with the decision.
He said it was too soon to say what more the company might
do to explain its position to shareholders.
The ruling is a milestone in Dutch jurisprudence, and may
preempt a debate scheduled for Thursday in parliament in which
the government will discuss several ideas it is considering to
protect Dutch companies from being taken over by foreign buyers.
Monday's ruling "sets the tone for the coming years and
shows that the government doesn't need extra measures to protect
companies (from hostile takeovers)," said attorney Jurjen
Lemstra of Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme, a
pension fund manager with a 1.28 percent stake in Akzo that had
supported Elliott's suit.
Lemstra said Akzo should still at hold a informational
shareholder meeting to talk about PPG's proposals, given the
judge's critical remarks.
PPG began its pursuit of Akzo Nobel in March, and has seen
three takeover proposals rejected.
It initially signalled it planned to bid for Akzo with or
without support of the company's board, but on May 10 signalled
it might also walk away.
Akzo Nobel shares closed Friday at 76.37 euros, well below
PPG's bid of above 95 euros per share in cash and shares.
