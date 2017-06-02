UPDATE 2-Akzo responds to PPG approach after takeover battle ends

(Adds comments from PPG spokesman)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 2 Akzo Nobel, the Dutch
paint maker that rejected a 26.3 billion-euro ($29.6 billion)
takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, has
sent PPG a letter shortly after its suitor walked away,
detailing its objections to doing a deal.
In the letter to PPG Chief Executive Michael McGarry and
dated June 1, the day when PPG formally dropped its pursuit of
Akzo, the Dutch company said a break fee of 600 million euros
proposed by PPG in case a deal foundered was too little.
The letter, seen by Reuters, also said that giving a period
of 15-18 months to overcome regulatory hurdles would have
"caused damage to our business and all our stakeholders."
Many of Akzo Nobel's shareholders were unhappy with the
company's outright rejection of the offer, which
valued Akzo's shares at above 95 euros a share. Its share price
was down 1.3 percent at 75.99 euros on Friday.
Akzo had previously said that the PPG deal was not in the
interest of "all stakeholders", including employees, customers,
the environment and the broader Dutch economy.
In the letter it said PPG had forecast 35 percent of the 750
million euros in synergies it expected from the deal would come
from "people", implying significant job cuts.
It also noted that PPG estimated that divestments of up to
10 percent of the combined companies' paints and coatings
operations could be needed to achieve regulatory approval,
accounting for 2.3 billion euros of annual sales.
Akzo said those divestments would be "value eroding" and
were still less than what Akzo thought would be needed to win
approval.
PPG spokesman Bryan Iambs said in an email on Friday that
the company had made several offers in its proposals that would
have added value to a deal and created "more certainty and great
upside."
"For example, we understand that 200 million euros was one
of the highest break-fees offered in the Netherlands for a
public company deal, and we were offering 3x at 600 million
euros," he said.
Having formally withdrawn its proposed offer, PPG is not
allowed under Dutch rules to approach Akzo again for six months.
A group of disgruntled shareholders led by Elliott Advisors
and representing 18 percent of Akzo's shareholder base have not
yet said what they intend to do after an Amsterdam commercial
court rejected an application made by Elliott asking for an
extraordinary meeting of shareholders to discuss a proposed
dismissal of Akzo Chairman Antony Burgmans.
The court ruled that was an effective attempt to force Akzo
to enter talks with PPG.
Elliott, which still has the option of pursuing a
mismanagement suit against Akzo's management for the handling of
the PPG bidding process, has declined to comment on the affair.
On Friday Akzo Nobel issued a statement saying it hoped to
repair damaged relationships with its shareholders, as the
court, the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber, instructed it to do in
its ruling on Monday.
""We highly value shareholder perspectives and regret that a
number of shareholders believe we have insufficiently explained
our considerations in respect of PPG's proposals," Akzo Chief
Executive Ton Buechner said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)