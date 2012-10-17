UPDATE 2-AkzoNobel CEO to return from medical leave at year-end

* CEO expected to return to work around end of the year
* Shares up nearly 4 percent on news
* CEO could deliver strategy update in Q1
By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 AkzoNobel said its
chief executive, Ton Buechner, who has been on medical leave
since early September, will return to work around the end of the
year, sending shares in the world's largest paints maker up
nearly 4 percent.
The firm, which also makes performance coatings for cars,
aircraft and ships, as well as specialty chemicals such as those
used in the pulp and paper industry, did not say when it would
be able to update investors on its long-awaited strategy,
originally scheduled for this month, for the next few years.
But Anthony Burgmans, a member of the supervisory board,
told Reuters he expected the update to take place "some time in
the first quarter".
The announcement had to be postponed indefinitely after
Buechner, who only took over as chief executive in April, went
on medical leave citing fatigue.
AkzoNobel, which makes Dulux paint, is expected to report
third-quarter net income of 154 million euros on revenue of
4.267 billion euros when it announces results on Thursday, an
analysts' poll commissioned by Reuters showed.
The company had warned in July of a tough economic
environment, with a sluggish construction sector in Europe and
the U.S. affecting demand for paints, and high costs for raw
materials such as oil and titanium dioxide, a paint pigment.
Investors and analysts had hoped Buechner would announce
plans for turning around the troubled paints business in the
United States and improving profitability, for example with
additional cost cuts on top of the 500 million euros that it
announced a year ago.
Buechner has already said he does not plan any major mergers
and acquisitions activity. But one investor, who asked not to be
quoted by name, said AkzoNobel either has to make an acquisition
to "bulk up" its U.S. paints business or else divest it.
AkzoNobel's supervisory board met on Wednesday to discuss
Buechner's health and issued a statement afterwards saying he
was responding to treatment and would return to work.
The shares, which had been trading lower, rose on the news
and were up 3.7 percent at 44.32 euros.
"This is clearly positive, and it's good that some
uncertainty has gone," said Micha Tiekink, analyst at Rabobank.
If Buechner returned to work in January, his strategy update
could be ready between March and May 2013, Tiekink added.
"We are glad that Ton is progressing and we look forward to
welcoming him back to the company later this year. In the
meantime, we have appropriate governance in place," said Karel
Vuursteen, chairman of the supervisory board.
Keith Nichols, chief financial officer, will remain as
initial point of contact, while Burgmans will remain on hand to
offer advice and support, the company said.