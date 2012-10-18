版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-AkzoNobel shares fall after Q3 loss of 2.4 bln euros

AMSTERDAM Oct 18 Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel shares open down 1.7 percent after Q3 loss of 2.4

billion euros on writedown

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐