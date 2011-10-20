UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel abandons 2011 guidance, targets cost savings

* Q3 EBITDA 507 mln euros vs Starmine average forecast 522 mln

* To target 500 mln euros in cost savings, efficiencies

* Sales 4.05 mln euros vs Starmine average 4.02 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch chemical group AkzoNobel launched a 500 million euros cost savings scheme on Thursday as part of a shake-up to boost flagging profits as it abandoned its full-year guidance, hit by higher raw materials costs and softening demand.

The world's largest paint maker, facing higher costs for pigments and oil-related resins and solvents, said the measures are aimed at cutting costs and boosting sales as it seeks an earnings margin within a range of 13-15 percent.

AkzoNobel also said weaker economic conditions and continued raw material price inflation impacted results, particularly in its decorative paints business.

The group previously said in June that it would report full-year EBITDA in line with 2010, provided that the economy does not worsen further, but gave no guidance on Thursday.

It effectively represents the group's second profit warning within four months after its June profit warning.

AkzoNobel had third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) before one-off items of 507 million euros, missing the mean estimate of 522 million euros from Starmine, which ranks analysts estimates based on accuracy and timeliness. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)