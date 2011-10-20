UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel abandons 2011 guidance, targets cost savings

* Q3 EBITDA 507 mln euros vs Starmine average forecast 522
mln
* To target 500 mln euros in cost savings, efficiencies
* Sales 4.05 mln euros vs Starmine average 4.02 mln euros
AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch chemical group AkzoNobel
launched a 500 million euros cost savings scheme on
Thursday as part of a shake-up to boost flagging profits as it
abandoned its full-year guidance, hit by higher raw materials
costs and softening demand.
The world's largest paint maker, facing higher costs for
pigments and oil-related resins and solvents, said the measures
are aimed at cutting costs and boosting sales as it seeks an
earnings margin within a range of 13-15 percent.
AkzoNobel also said weaker economic conditions and continued
raw material price inflation impacted results, particularly in
its decorative paints business.
The group previously said in June that it would report
full-year EBITDA in line with 2010, provided that the economy
does not worsen further, but gave no guidance on Thursday.
It effectively represents the group's second profit warning
within four months after its June profit warning.
AkzoNobel had third-quarter earnings before interest, tax
and depreciation (EBITDA) before one-off items of 507 million
euros, missing the mean estimate of 522 million euros from
Starmine, which ranks analysts estimates based on accuracy and
timeliness.
