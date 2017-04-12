Elliott plans legal action if Akzo rejects vote on chairman dismissal

Big oil, banks gives Europe stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Elliott Advisors, the AkzoNobel shareholder that backs rival PPG's planned takeover of the Dutch paint maker, said it would take legal action if Akzo did not give an upcoming shareholder meeting the chance to vote to dismiss its chairman.
Along with Akzo's board, Chairman Antony Burgmans opposes the sweetened 24 billion euro ($26 billion) takeover bid PPG proposed last month. Akzo said earlier on Wednesday it would reject a proposal to put a vote on Burgmans's dismissal on the meeting agenda.
"Shareholders have a legal right under Dutch law to put a proposal to dismiss Mr Burgmans onto the EGM agenda," Elliott said in a statement on Wednesday. If Akzo stuck to its "inexplicable" refusal, "Elliott intends to use its recourse to the Dutch Courts," the fund manager added. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON, May 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.76 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl
* Some currencies and stocks regain ground after retreat * Crown retreats slightly, central bank comments could support it * Bucharest stocks hit highest level since early 2008 By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 24 Some Central European currencies and stocks rebounded on Wednesday after a retreat in the past two sessions due to profit-taking. China's credit rating downgrade by Moody's did not have an impact and with a lack of major internat