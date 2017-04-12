UPDATE 2-Rebel shareholder threatens legal action if Akzo rejects vote on chairman's dismissal

* Rebel shareholders support PPG's $24 bln bid
* Want to vote on dismissing Akzo chairman who opposes bid
* Akzo rejects any vote to sack chairman
* Shareholder Elliott Advisors threaten legal action
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, April 12 A rebel shareholder in Akzo
Nobel threatened the Dutch paint maker with legal
action on Wednesday after the company said it would reject any
proposal for a vote on dismissing its chairman at a
shareholders' meeting.
Fund manager Elliott Advisors is one of a group of
shareholders who want to oust Chairman Antony Burgmans, an
opponent of U.S. rival PPG Industries' attempt to take
over the company.
Elliott, one of Akzo's largest shareholders, had earlier
said it, together with other investors, had the 10 percent
support needed under Dutch law to call an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting to vote on Burgmans' dismissal.
"Shareholders have a legal right under Dutch law to put a
proposal to dismiss Mr. Burgmans onto the EGM agenda," Elliott
said in a statement in response to what it called Akzo's
"inexplicable" refusal. It said it was prepared to take the
matter to the Dutch courts.
But a person familiar with Akzo's thinking, who did not wish
to be named, disputed that shareholders have such a legal right.
Elliott and other investors have pushed Akzo to hold talks
with U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG after the Dutch company
rejected a sweetened 22.4 billion euro ($24 billion)
cash-and-stock proposal from PPG last month.
Akzo has declined, instead touting an alternative plan to
spin off its chemicals arm, representing about a third of its
operations.
"We fail to see how Akzo Nobel could have a meaningful
discussion with shareholders about its plans for a potential
separation of the specialty chemicals business while the
alternative of a transaction with PPG is being effectively
disregarded from the outset," Elliott said in a letter sent to
the company's management on Wednesday.
"We believe the boards are wilfully ignoring the interests
of stakeholders in this respect and that they are acting in a
self-entrenching and obstructive manner."
STAKEHOLDER INTERESTS
"The view of the supervisory board is that the removal of
Mr. Burgmans would be irresponsible, disproportionate, damaging
and not in the best interest of the company, its shareholders
and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement earlier
on Wednesday.
An EGM takes around eight weeks to prepare. Akzo plans a
meeting with shareholders on April 19 in London to explain its
plans to spin off its chemicals business rather than agreeing to
PPG's offer, worth 90.59 euros at current share prices.
Akzo shares closed 0.7 percent lower at 78.54 euros on
Wednesday, the gap to the offer price signalling many investors
are sceptical PPG's bid will ultimately succeed.
Most investors and analysts doubt Akzo's plan can rival in
financial terms what PPG is willing to pay.
However Akzo CEO Ton Buechner has argued his plan is better
for "all stakeholders" including employees, customers, and the
environment.
Pittsburgh-based PPG says that is not true and Akzo should
enter talks to better understand the benefits that would flow to
those stakeholders from its own proposal.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia and Toby Sterling and
Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan
Fenton)