Akzo Nobel explores sale, merger with peer -sources

March 8 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV
is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in
talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG
Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. PPG declined to comment, while Akzo Nobel did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg News
reported earlier that PPG was exploring a potential deal with
Akzo Nobel.
