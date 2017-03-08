版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 03:08 BJT

Akzo Nobel explores sale, merger with peer -sources

March 8 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. PPG declined to comment, while Akzo Nobel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg News reported earlier that PPG was exploring a potential deal with Akzo Nobel.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐