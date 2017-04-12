Elliott is close to triggering special Akzo shareholder meeting -sources

| April 11
April 11 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors is close to
securing support from enough Akzo Nobel NV investors
to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Dutch paint
maker's shareholders, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Elliott is hoping the move will add to pressure on Akzo to
negotiate a potential sale to U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG
Industries Inc. Akzo rejected a sweetened 22.4 billion
euro ($24 billion) cash-and-stock offer from PPG last month, and
has resisted engaging in deal talks.
While Akzo is due to hold its regular annual general meeting
on April 25, an extraordinary general meeting would allow
shareholders to remove Akzo supervisory board and management
board members.
Akzo shareholders must hold in total at least 10 percent of
the company's issued stock to be able to convene an
extraordinary general meeting, which would then take a few weeks
to organize.
Elliott, which owns a little more than 3 percent of Akzo, is
close to mustering support from enough investors to reach the 10
percent threshold and may trigger an extraordinary general
meeting within days, the sources said this week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Elliott, Akzo Nobel and PPG did
not respond to requests for comment.
Akzo has scheduled an investor day for April 19, which it
will use to provide updated financial guidance and argue that
its standalone operational plan, which calls for shedding its
specialty chemicals business, will deliver more value with less
risk than a merger with PPG.
Akzo is considering spinning off its specialty chemical
unit, but it is also mulling a sale after fielding acquisition
interest in that business, which could fetch between $9 billion
and $10 billion in a sale, according to the sources.
Private equity firms and smaller companies seeking to team
up with buyout firms to make offers will participate in a sale
process for the specialty chemicals unit, the sources said.
PPG's Akzo bid is a major test for PPG Chief Executive
Michael McGarry. PPG shares are up 16 percent since he became
CEO in September 2015. In comparison, the S&P 500 specialty
chemicals index is up 21 percent.
In private meetings with shareholders, Akzo has cited
McGarry's track record, as well as the antitrust risks of a
potential merger, as a reason why a deal with PPG would be
risky, according to the sources.
PPG is waiting for Akzo to come under more shareholder
pressure before making a new acquisition offer, one of the
sources said.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Leslie
Adler)