UPDATE 1-AkzoNobel sells N. American paints operations to PPG

AMSTERDAM Dec 14 AkzoNobel, the world's largest paints maker, will sell its North American decorative paints business to U.S.-listed PPG Industries for $1.05 billion, to focus on Europe and high-growth regions.

The North American decorative paints business, which sells the Glidden brand in the United States, has long been a drag on AkzoNobel's performance and seen as a candidate for divestment, and only recently turned around.

AkzoNobel said it would receive cash proceeds of about $875 million, which would be used to pay down debt and fund organic growth.

Last year, the North American decorative paints operations had revenues of $1.5 billion, or roughly 7 percent of AkzoNobel's total 2011 revenue.

"Over the past four years, the team has done a great job in turning the North American decorative paints business around," said chief executive Ton Buchner in a statement.

"We are convinced that Decorative Paints can get better returns from our leading positions in Europe and high growth markets."