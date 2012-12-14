版本:
2012年 12月 14日

AkzoNobel sells North American paints operations to PPG

AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Dutch paints company AkzoNobel said on Friday it will sell its decorative paints operations in North America to its U.S.-listed rival PPG Industries for $1.05 billion so it can focus its paints business on Europe and high growth regions.

