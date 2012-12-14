版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-AkzoNobel shares rise, co. sells N. American paints business

AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel shares open up 5.6 percent after selling n. American

decorative paints business to PPG

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐