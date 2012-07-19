Akzo Nobel not keen to buy Germany's Sachtleben-report

FRANKFURT, July 19 Akzo Nobel is not
interested in acquiring German titanium dioxide producer
Sachtleben from owners Rockwood Holdings and Finnish
partner Kemira Oyj, Akzo Nobel Chief Executive Ton
Buechner said in a newspaper interview.
"It is not our overall strategy to integrate vertically,"
which would be the case with Sachtleben, Buechner told Financial
Times Deutschland. The newspaper made the interview public on
Thursday ahead of publication on Friday.
Sources told Reuters in March that Rockwood and Kemira were
preparing to float Sachtleben, but an outright sale to a rival
or financial investor remained an option.
Titanium dioxide pigments are used to create the whiteness
in paints and car coatings and as sunblock in skin cream.
Sachtleben, 61 percent-owned by Rockwood with Kemira holding
the rest, has about 700 million euros ($905 million) in annual
sales, according to its Internet site.