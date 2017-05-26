Alabama 'pill mill' doctor tied to Insys gets 21 years in prison

May 26 An Alabama doctor was sentenced on Friday
to 21 years in prison for running two clinics with a colleague
that prosecutors called a massive "pill mill," in a case tied to
the U.S. probe of Insys Therapeutics Inc.
Xiulu Ruan, who with John Couch ran the Physicians Pain
Specialists of Alabama clinics, was sentenced by U.S. District
Judge Callie Granade in Mobile, Alabama, after a jury in March
found them guilty of racketeering conspiracy and other felonies.
The 54-year-old's sentencing came after Granade on Thursday
imposed a 20-year prison term on Couch. Gordon Armstrong, a
lawyer for Ruan, said he planned to appeal.
"We believe that a grave injustice has occurred and that Dr.
Ruan should not have been convicted," Armstrong said in a
statement.
Prosecutors said that before federal authorities executed
multiple search warrants in 2015, Ruan and Couch jointly owned
and operated Physician's Pain Specialists of Alabama, which had
two clinics in Mobile, as well as C&R Pharmacy.
Through those clinics, Couch and Ruan, motivated by their
own financial self-interest, regularly wrote prescriptions for
large quantities of addictive medications including fentanyl
without a legitimate medical purpose, the prosecutors said.
The case focused partly on two brand name instant-release
fentanyl drugs, Subsys, manufactured by Insys, and Abstral,
which was then manufactured by Galena Biopharma Inc.
According to prosecutors, while both drugs were approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for cancer pain, Ruan and
Couch prescribed Subsys and Abstral for off-label uses to treat
neck, back and joint pain.
Prosecutors said the doctors received illegal kickbacks from
Insys in exchange for prescribing Subsys and became among the
top U.S. prescribers of the drug.
Ruan and Couch also bought $1.6 million of Galena shares and
tried to manipulate its stock price by driving up sales of
Abstral, prosecutors said.
"Any medical professional who chooses to place profit over
patient care should heed the lengthy sentences received by Dr.
Ruan and Dr. Couch," Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Butler said in a
statement.
In December, federal prosecutors in Boston brought charges
against six former Insys executives and managers, including
former Chief Executive Michael Babich, related to a scheme that
involved bribing doctors to prescribe Subsys. They have pleaded
not guilty.
Federal charges have also been filed in four states against
at least five other ex-Insys employees. Insys on May 9 said it
was working toward a U.S. Justice Department settlement.
The case is U.S. v. Couch, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Alabama, No. 15-cr-88.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)