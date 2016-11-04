版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 05:17 BJT

U.S. safety board opens probe into Colonial pipeline accident

WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it had opened an investigation into the Colonial Pipeline Co accident in Helena, Alabama, which killed one worker and seriously injured four others.

The Colonial Pipeline ruptured during routine maintenance operations on Monday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐