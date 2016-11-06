版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 00:58 BJT

Colonial Pipeline restart Line 1 on Sunday -company

HOUSTON Nov 6 Colonial Pipeline said Line 1 restarted shipping gasoline between Houston and Linden, New Jersey, on Sunday morning for the first time since a deadly Oct. 31 explosion and fire.

In statement posted on a company website, Colonial said it would take three days following the restart for gasoline shipments to begin arriving at the Linden terminal. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐