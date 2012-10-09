New Issue - Alabama Power sells $400 mln notes

Oct 9 Alabama Power Co on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALABAMA POWER AMT $400 MLN COUPON 0.55 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.878 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.591 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 25 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A