New Issue - Alabama Power sells $400 mln notes

Oct 9 Alabama Power Co on Tuesday
sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: ALABAMA POWER

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 0.55 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.878   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 0.591 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/16/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 25 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

