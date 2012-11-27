版本:
New Issue - Alabama Power sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 27 Alabama Power Co on Tuesday
sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALABAMA POWER

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 3.85 PCT    MATURITY    12/01/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.7     FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 3.867 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/05/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 107 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

