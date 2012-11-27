New Issue - Alabama Power sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 27 Alabama Power Co on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALABAMA POWER AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.7 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.867 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 107 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS