UPDATE 1-Alacer Gold sees higher 2012 production

Jan 24 Canada's Alacer Gold Corp reported higher quarterly gold production, helped by a strong ramp-up at its flagship Çöpler Gold mine in Turkey, and forecast higher production this year.

The company expects 2012 production to be between 420,000 ounces and 440,000 ounces of gold.

For full-year 2011, the company had produced 421,204 ounces of gold.

Fourth-quarter gold production rose 1 percent sequentially to 113,861 ounces, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$10.90 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.