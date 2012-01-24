UPDATE 1-Alacer Gold sees higher 2012 production

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 24 Canada's Alacer Gold Corp reported higher quarterly gold production, helped by a strong ramp-up at its flagship Çöpler Gold mine in Turkey, and forecast higher production this year.
The company expects 2012 production to be between 420,000 ounces and 440,000 ounces of gold.
For full-year 2011, the company had produced 421,204 ounces of gold.
Fourth-quarter gold production rose 1 percent sequentially to 113,861 ounces, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$10.90 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.