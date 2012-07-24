版本:
Alacer Gold production falls on weak Australia mines

July 24 Canadian miner Alacer Gold Corp's second-quarter attributable gold production fell 5 percent due to lower output from its mines in Australia.

Attributable production fell to 95,984 ounces from 101,348 ounces a year earlier.

Production dropped at two of the three mines in Western Australia, the company said in a statement.

Alacer, which also has a mine in Turkey, reaffirmed its 2012 gold production guidance of between 435,000 and 450,000 ounces.

Shares of the company were up 1 percent at C$5.31 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

