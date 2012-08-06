German bank has CDO case against a US fund -court

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 6 Germany's Bayerische Landesbank
has a case to make against Aladdin Capital Management
LLC, a U.S.-based hedge fund the bank sued to try to recover $60
million in losses from a mortgage-backed securities derivative,
a U.S. appeals court ruled on M ond ay.
The opinion by the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals stems from a
lawsuit filed in January 2011 by the German bank accusing
Aladdin of gross negligence and recklessness in managing a
collateralized debt obligation. It reversed a lower court
ruling.
A trial judge in Manhattan federal court dismissed the
lawsuit in July 2011 before the fact-finding stage of the
litigation. Bayerische Landesbank, one of a number of banks that
sued over CDOs that went sour, appealed the dismissal by U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote in New York.
The bank said Aladdin marketed the CDO as "investment-grade"
but the entire $60 million investment was lost when at least 11
underlying entities, including Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
, Washington Mutual Inc and two Icelandic
banks suffered "credit events." Aladdin contested the
allegations.
Monday's written opinion by a three-judge appeals panel said
that at this stage, "drawing all inferences in Bayerische's
favor, Bayerische has plausibly alleged that Aladdin's gross
negligence exposed Bayerische to greater risk that it would lose
its entire investment than would have otherwise been the case."
A lawyer for the Stamford, Connecticut-based Aladdin could
not immediately be reached to comment.
The case is Bayerische Landesbank, New York Branch et al. v
Aladdin Capital Management LLC in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals No. 11-4306