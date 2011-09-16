UPDATE 1-Alamos' Turkey projects show rise in indicated resources

(Follows alerts)

Sept 16 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc said measured and indicated resources for two of its projects in Turkey rose 19 percent.

The company, which acquired the Agi Dagi and Kirazli projects in Turkey in early 2010, said total measured and indicated resources rose to 1.96 million ounces of gold from 1.65 million ounces late last year.

This increase is largely due to the conversion of inferred resources into the measured and indicated categories, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Alamos, which owns and operates mines in Mexico and Turkey, closed at C$17.77 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)