UPDATE 1-Alamos Gold Q3 output rises 9 pct

Oct 6 Alamos Gold Inc posted a 9 percent rise in production at its flagship Mulatos mine in Mexico, and said it was on track to meet its annual output view.

Third-quarter production was 33,000 ounces of gold, up from 30,200 ounces a year ago.

The Toronto, Ontario-based miner said it was on track to achieve its annual production outlook of 145,000-160,000 ounces. Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent to $47.2 million, from a year ago.

Alamos, and some other miners in Mexico like Silvermex Resources , had been hit in the prior quarter by a cyanide shortage, due to flooding at the key supplier's production facility.

"The company's primary cyanide supplier resumed normal shipments in August, resulting in a substantial improvement in month-over-month production," Alamos said in a statement. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)