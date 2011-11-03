UPDATE 1-Alamos Gold Q3 profit falls; tax charge bites

(Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Canadian gold miner Alamos Gold posted a 73 percent drop in third-quarter profit, dented partly by a tax charge related to the weaker Mexican peso.

July-September earnings fell to $5.4 million, or 5 cents a share, from $20.5 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Third-quarter production was 33,000 ounces of gold, up from 30,200 ounces a year ago. Last month, Alamos said production at its flagship Mulatos mine in Mexico was up 9 percent.

Alamos backed its full-year production target of 145,000-160,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of $365-$390 per ounce.

Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at C$18.64 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)