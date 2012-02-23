UPDATE 1-Alamos profit up on higher gold prices

Feb 22 Canadian miner Alamos Gold
reported a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped
mainly by robust gold prices, and raised its semi-annual
dividend by 43 percent.
This year the company expects to produce 200,000-220,000
ounces, up from the 153,000 ounces of gold produced in 2011. It
sees 2012 cash cost at $365-$390 per ounce.
For the October-December quarter, net income was $21.3
million, or 18 cents a share, compared with $18.3 million, or 16
cents a share, a year ago.
Earnings before income taxes were $37.1 million, or 31 cents
a share.
Operating revenue for the company, which owns and operates
the Mulatos mine in Mexico, rose 17 percent to $71.1 million.
The Toronto, Ontario-based company produced 46,500 ounces of
gold in the fourth quarter, up 2 percent from a year ago. The
cash cost per ounce was $387 in the quarter.
The company, which also has exploration and development
activities in Turkey, raised its semi-annual dividend to 10
cents a share from 7 cents a share.
Alamos Gold shares, which have gained 30 percent of their
value in the last three months, closed at C$19.95 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.