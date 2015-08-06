版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四 20:10 BJT

Alaska Air to buy back up to $1 bln in shares

Aug 6 Alaska Air Group said it would buy back up to $1 billion of its shares, the largest stock repurchase program in the airline's history.

The repurchase program will begin after the existing $650 million buyback is completed, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐