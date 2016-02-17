Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot pleads not guilty to flying drunk

SEATTLE Feb 17 A former Alaska Airlines pilot
has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of flying passenger
jets between California and Oregon in 2014 while under the
influence of alcohol, according to authorities.
David Arntson, 60, pleaded not guilty in federal court in
Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, said Thom Mrozek, a spokesman
for prosecutors. An attorney for Arntson declined further
comment.
Arntson was arrested on Jan. 20 and arraigned in Los
Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District
of California.
The charges stem from two flights on Alaska Airlines, a unit
of Alaska Air Group Inc, on June 20, 2014, according to
prosecutors. Arntson flew from San Diego International Airport
to Portland International Airport in Oregon, and then flew from
there to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.
It is not known how many passengers were on the flights.
Alaska Airlines exclusively flies Boeing Co 737s.
After landing on his last flight, Arntson was selected for a
random drug test, according to prosecutors. Separate tests found
the California resident had a blood-alcohol concentration of
0.134 percent and 0.142 percent.
Under federal law, a person operating a commercial airliner
is deemed "under the influence" if his or her blood-to-alcohol
level is at or above .10 percent.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal
prison. Arntson was released from custody on a $25,000 bond,
prosecutors said.
When Arntson saw the drug tester after he landed in Orange
County, his co-pilot recalled him saying, "I bet it's for me,"
according to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors last
month.
Following the drug test results, Alaska Airlines removed
Arntson from duty. The Seattle-based carrier said he refused to
submit to an investigatory interview.
"Mr. Arntson left the company before we were able to
complete an investigation that would have led to his
termination," the airline said in a statement last month.
It is unclear exactly when Arntson left the company. Alaska
Airlines declined comment on Wednesday.
A trial is set for April 5, and a pre-trial conference is
set for March 28.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill
Rigby)