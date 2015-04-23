Alaska Air Group first-quarter profit tops expectations

April 23 Alaska Air Group Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations helped by lower fuel costs.

Net income rose by more than 58 percent to $149 million, the Seattle-based company said.

It earned $1.12 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)