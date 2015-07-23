UPDATE 1-Alaska Air profit jumps on higher U.S. travel, low oil prices

(Adds details, background, shares)
July 23 Alaska Air Group Inc, the
operator of Alaska Airlines, reported a 42 percent rise in
second-quarter profit, helped by increasing U.S. travel and low
oil prices.
Alaska Air said its fuel cost fell to an average of $2.12
per gallon in the three months to June 30 from $3.20 a year
earlier. U.S. oil prices have more than halved since June 2014.
The carrier's revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.44 billion as
the number of passengers carried rose 9.1 percent. The company
said it expects capacity to increase by about 8 percent in the
current quarter. (1.usa.gov/1MK4u4u)
Net income rose to $234 million, or $1.79 per share, from
$165 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Alaska Air earned $1.76 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share, on
revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close of $75.83, Alaska Air's shares had
risen 27 percent this year.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)