版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 20:23 BJT

REFILE-Alaska Air profit falls 46.2 pct

(Refiles to correct dateline)

April 26 Alaska Air Group Inc, the fifth largest U.S. carrier, reported a 46.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as its operating expenses swelled and average fares declined.

Net income fell to $99 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 cents per share.

Passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats an airline flies and how far it flies them, fell 4.9 percent.

Total operating revenue rose 29.8 percent to $1.75 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐