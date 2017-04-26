REFILE-Alaska Air profit falls 46.2 pct

(Refiles to correct dateline)
April 26 Alaska Air Group Inc, the fifth
largest U.S. carrier, reported a 46.2 percent fall in quarterly
profit as its operating expenses swelled and average fares
declined.
Net income fell to $99 million, or 79 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or $1.46
per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned
$1.05 cents per share.
Passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to how many
seats an airline flies and how far it flies them, fell 4.9
percent.
Total operating revenue rose 29.8 percent to $1.75 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)