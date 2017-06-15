Alaska Air raises forecast for key cost measure

June 15 U.S. airline company Alaska Air Group
Inc on Thursday raised its second-quarter forecast for a
key cost measure, citing one-time expenses related to pay hikes
for pilots at its Horizon Air airline.
Alaska Air said it now expects second-quarter cost per
available seat mile (CASM) — which measures operating costs as a
proportion of flight capacity — to be about 7.95-8.00 cents,
excluding fuel and other items, up from an earlier forecast of
7.88-7.93 cents.
A higher CASM is generally associated with lower
profitability.
Pilots at Horizon Air last month approved a change to their
existing eight-year contract that included pay hikes to new and
existing pilots.
Alaska Air Group, the No.5 U.S. airline company, said it
would incur one-time costs of $9 million related to the
agreement with the Horizon Air pilots.
The company also raised its full-year CASM forecast to about
8.02-8.07 cents from 8.00-8.05 cents.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)