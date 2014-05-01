UPDATE 1-U.S. air safety agency urged to audit Alaska charters

(Adds details about deaths in crashes and companies involved)
NEW YORK May 1 The U.S. agency that
investigates airplane crashes urged the U.S. safety regulator on
Thursday to audit several Alaska-based air carriers after a
series of accidents over 19 months in which six people were
killed.
In an urgent recommendation to the Federal Aviation
Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board asked
for a comprehensive audit of Era Aviation, Corvus Airlines,
Hageland Aviation Services, Frontier Flying Service, Ravn Alaska
and Ravn Connect, all owned by HoTH Inc. It also asked for an
independent review of the FAA's oversight of the carriers.
Ravn Connect is the largest charter service operating in
Alaska and was formerly known as Hageland, the NTSB said. It
operates 1,200 flights a week with 58 airplanes.
The agency said evidence of "extensive" shortcomings in
oversight and compliance call for an independent review of the
companies and the FAA's oversight to ensure safety.
"We hope the FAA takes action," NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss
said.
Officials from the carriers and HoTH were not immediately
available to comment. The FAA said it had no immediate comment.
The NTSB cites six accidents and one incident by the
carriers since September 2012, and four were in the last six
months. A crash on April 8 killed two crew members and crash in
November 2013 killed a pilot and three passengers.
After the November accident, the companies took action to
try to reduce risk of crashes, the NTSB said. But a
comprehensive review is needed to address "system deficiencies."
The planes involved are made by Bombardier, and by
Cessna and Beechcraft, owned by Textron Inc.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Grant McCool)