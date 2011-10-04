Interior affirms disputed Alaska Chukchi lease sale

| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Oct 3 Interior Secretary Ken
Salazar on Monday formally approved a disputed Bush-era oil
lease sale in the Chukchi Sea off northwestern Alaska, a remote
site where Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) seeks to drill
exploration wells next year.
Salazar's move frees the Department of the Interior's
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement
to approve a Chukchi exploration plan submitted by Shell in
May. That plan proposes up to three wells a year in 2012 and
2013 in the Chukchi.
The BOEMRE in August approved a separate Shell exploration
plan that proposes up to two wells a year in the Beaufort Sea
off Alaska's northern coast.
Environmental and Alaska Native groups had challenged the
the Chukchi lease sale, held by the Minerals Management Service
in February of 2008 under the administration of President
George W. Bush. The groups won a 2010 federal court order
barring any exploration work in the Chukchi until deficiencies
in pre-sale environmental reviews were corrected.
In his decision Monday, Salazar determined that the BOEMRE
had conducted sufficient remedial analysis, including a new
review of oil-spill risks, to support the lease sale as held.
A Shell spokesman in Alaska said Salazar's decision puts
the company closer to its goal of drilling in the Arctic
offshore next year. "We believe the Chukchi plan we submitted
in May of this year is technically and scientifically sound and
we look forward to exploring this critical part of our Alaska
portfolio in 2012," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said in an
email.
But representatives of the groups that sued to overturn
Chukchi oil leasing said Salazar's decision puts a fragile
ecosystem at risk.
The 2008 lease sale fetched over $2.66 billion in high
bids, a record for any oil and gas lease sale in Alaska. Shell
was the dominant bidder, putting up $2.1 billion to acquire
exploration rights. Other energy companies that won exploration
rights include ConocoPhillips (COP.N), which has said it plans
to drill as early as 2013, and European firms Statoil (STL.OL),
Repsol (REP.MC) and Eni (ENI.MI).
(Editing by Bill Rigby)