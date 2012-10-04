Companies see Alaska LNG project cost at up to $65 bln

Oct 4 Oil companies putting together plans for a
new "megaproject" to ship liquefied natural gas abroad from
Alaska estimated the cost will run between $45 billion and $65
billion, according to a letter sent to the state governor, Sean
Parnell.
In March, Exxon Mobil Corp and partners BP Plc
and ConocoPhillips agreed to work together with
TransCanada Corp on the project.
The North Slope LNG pipeline project would be of
"unprecedented scale and challenge," said the letter from the
oil companies. It would require up to 1.7 million tons of steel
and 15,000 workers at its peak, while creating more than 1,000
permanent jobs in Alaska, said the letter, which was released
late Wednesday by Parnell's office.
TransCanada had originally proposed a $41 billion overland
pipeline to move North Slope gas down to the U.S. market, which
is currently facing a glut of natural gas due to production from
shale fields.