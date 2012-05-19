EPA report outlines potential Pebble mine risks

* Report says big mine would destroy fish, habitat
* Does not specifically address proposed Pebble mine
* Pebble mine backers say report "rushed"
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 18 Large stretches of
salmon-spawning streams and thousands of acres of wetlands would
be wiped out if a large-scale mining project were to be built in
southwestern Alaska's copper-rich Bristol Bay region, according
to a report issued Friday by the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency.
The report, while not directly addressing it, is a potential
blow to the massive Pebble copper and gold mine operation
proposed by an international alliance of mining interests, and
opposed by environmentalists and local native groups.
Risks from building and operating such a big mine, or series
of mines, range from the near-certain loss of wetlands and
streams and chronic water pollution to a remote possibility of a
catastrophic breach in a tailings dam planned to be taller than
the Washington Monument, the report said.
The report uses elements of the Pebble plan and other
information about modern mining practices to project a future
scenario, an EPA manager said Friday, but the agency made it
clear it is not pre-judging the Pebble mine issue.
"EPA's draft study does not provide an in-depth assessment
of any specific mining project, but instead assesses the
potential environmental impacts associated with mining
activities," the EPA wrote in a statement on its website. "The
draft study in no way prejudges future consideration of proposed
mining activities."
The Bristol Bay watershed assessment, now subject to public
comment and scientific peer review, was initiated more than a
year ago at the request of Alaska Native groups in the region.
Those and several fishing and environmental groups have asked
the EPA to invoke its authorities under the Clean Water Act to
preemptively block development of the Pebble mine.
"What is most directly identified is what you would expect
-- where there is a mine footprint, you would be losing streams
and wetlands and habitat areas," Dennis McLerran, the EPA's
Pacific Region director, said on a telephone conference call
with media after releasing the report.
McLerran said the EPA is far from making any decision to
stop development of the mine.
"This document itself will inform future decisions, but
we're not ready or at the point to make any of the future
decisions yet," he said.
The Bristol Bay region is famous for its huge runs of
salmon. All five species of Alaska salmon are native to the
area, which produces nearly half of the world's sockeye salmon,
the EPA study said. Salmon fisheries and related natural
resources support 14,000 jobs and have an average annual value
of $480 million, the report said.
The Bristol Bay region is also famous for its abundant
wildlife, including migratory birds and salmon-eating brown
bears, as well as parks and wildlife refuges.
But the wild region's mineral resources have inspired
Britain's Anglo American Plc and Canada's Northern
Dynasty Minerals Ltd to form a partnership to pursue
what would be one of the world's largest open-pit copper mines
at Pebble.
Earlier this week, Northern Dynasty announced that the
companies' jointly owned Pebble Limited Partnership would be
spending $107 million this year to start securing development
permits.
Mine supporters and the administration of Alaska Governor
Sean Parnell have objected to the EPA study. They argue that it
is a prelude to development-stopping action by the EPA.
The president of the Pebble Limited Partnership on Friday
called EPA's draft "rushed" and said it lacked "the level of
rigor and completeness required for a scientific assessment."
"We believe it would be unprecedented and entirely
inappropriate for the EPA to take steps to stop our project
before it has been fully designed, before we have presented an
environmental mitigation strategy designed to protect the fish
and water resources of the area, before we have completed an
economic benefits study and before we have submitted a permit
application and started the rigorous permitting process," Pebble
Partnership President John Shively said in a statement.
Pebble Mine opponents applauded EPA's efforts.
"What we have read so far suggests that EPA's draft findings
regarding mining the Pebble deposit largely align with our own,"
said Jason Metrokin, chief executive of Bristol Bay Native Corp,
in a statement. "The science exists now to show that the
proposed Pebble mine does not fit with a sustainable future for
Bristol Bay, and should not be allowed to proceed."