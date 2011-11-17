UPDATE 1-High wind closes Alaska's Valdez oil port

* Wind halts tanker loadings at marine terminal

* No impact yet on North Slope oil production

ANCHORAGE, Alaska Nov 17 High wind in and around Alaska's Valdez port have forced the operator of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System to halt loading of tankers at the pipeline's marine terminal, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Alyeska Pipeline Service Co, the consortium that operates the 800-mile (1,300 km) line and its Valdez terminal, suspended tanker loadings on Tuesday because of the bad weather, company spokeswoman Katie Pesznecker said.

Two oil tankers that were scheduled to load were waiting out in Prince William Sound for permission to enter the harbor, which the U.S. Coast Guard has closed to vessel traffic, Pesznecker said.

So far, there has been no impact to North Slope oil production, she said. "We're monitoring our inventories and we haven't made any requests of the producers to pro-rate," she said.

The major oil producers on Alaska's North Slope, and the co-owners of Alyeska, are BP (BP.L), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N).

Alyeska last loaded a tanker on Sunday, Pesznecker said.

The Coast Guard on Wednesday closed the Valdez Narrows, the channel that leads to the port, and on Wednesday night closed the port itself, a spokeswoman said.

While the narrows was opened Thursday morning, the harbor remained closed to vessel traffic due to the high wind, said Lieutenant Allie Ferko, the Coast Guard's vessel traffic services director for Valdez.

The Coast Guard generally imposes closures when sustained wind reaches 40 knots, Ferko said. The Coast Guard had reports of wind gusts up to 90 knots in marine areas, she said.

Alyeska made the precautionary decision to suspend tanker loadings in advance of the Coast Guard closures, Ferko and Pesznecker said.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for Valdez and Prince William Sound areas effective through late Thursday.

